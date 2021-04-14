Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens as oil surges nearly 5%

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against greenback
    * Trades in a range of 1.2500 to 1.2575
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 4.9% higher
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil, one of
Canada's major exports, rallied and ahead of a Bank of Canada
policy meeting next week that could see the central bank cut its
bond purchases.
    The loonie        was up 0.1% at 1.2517 to the greenback, or
79.89 U.S. cents, notching its second straight day of gains. It
traded in a range of 1.2500 to 1.2575.
    "It looks like we are getting the benefit of a weakening
U.S. dollar and a strengthening oil price," said Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
    The U.S. dollar        lost ground against a basket of major
currencies, while oil surged after a report from the
International Energy Agency, followed by U.S. inventory data
boosted optimism about returning demand. U.S. crude oil futures
       settled 4.9% higher at $63.15 a barrel.             
    The Bank of Canada could announce next Wednesday it is
cutting bond purchases by C$1 billion per week to C$3 billion,
say some strategists.             
    The central bank will have to balance a hot housing market
with a return to lockdowns in some provinces to contain the
coronavirus but is likely to stay more hawkish than the Federal
Reserve, Cieszynski said.
    Fed officials have said that brighter economic forecasts and
a brief period of higher inflation will not affect monetary
policy, and the central bank will keep its support in place
until the crisis is over.              
    Also next week, Canada's government will present its first
budget in two years. It will deliver on its promise to spend big
amid a fast-rising third wave of COVID-19 infections and ahead
of an election expected in coming months.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             rose
2.3 basis points to 1.528%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by John Stonestreet and
Grant McCool)
