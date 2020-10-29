Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar turns lower for the month as oil slumps

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches a four-week low at 1.3380
    * Price of U.S. oil falls nearly 6%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
four-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on
Thursday as oil prices tumbled, with investors concerned that
rising coronavirus infections could derail a global economic
recovery.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3379
to the greenback, or 74.74 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
weakest intraday level since Sept. 30 at 1.3380.
    For the month, the loonie was down 0.4%, having been up as
much as 1.8% just eight days ago.    
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell to its
lowest since mid-June, extending the previous day's sharp
decline on the potential impact renewed coronavirus lockdowns
will have on oil demand.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down nearly 6% at $35.16 a
barrel, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar        climbed against
a basket of major currencies.             
    Canada's finance minister said on Wednesday for the first
time that federal pandemic aid to households and businesses had
limits as the Bank of Canada chief warned of a "long slog"
toward a post-coronavirus economic recovery.             
    Canada's GDP data for August is due on Friday. Analysts
expect the economy to have expanded by 0.9% from July.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve. The 10-year             eased about half a basis point to
0.590%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
