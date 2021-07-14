Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar up slightly after BoC statement

By Caroline Valetkevitch

    * Canadian dlr cuts gain against the greenback after BoC
statement
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2431 to 1.2525

    NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was up
slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Bank
of Canada reduced the scope of its bond-buying program but held
its key interest rates at a record low.
    The loonie cut its gains against the U.S. dollar following
the Bank of Canada's announcement. The bank also warned that
inflation would be higher than previously forecast over the near
term. 
    The bank cut its weekly net purchases of Canadian government
bonds to a target of C$2 billion from C$3 billion.             
    "That was probably the market's expectation, and there was
maybe a little bit of pricing in of the possibility it could
have been bigger," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
    So, there is "a little of a disappointment that the (BoC)
didn't take as much of a hawkish turn as maybe some in the
market probably thought they might."
    The Canadian dollar        was last trading slightly higher
at 1.2506 to the greenback, or 79.96 U.S. cents.
    At the same time, the U.S. dollar index        was down 0.4%
as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared
for Congress that the economy was "still a ways off" from levels
the central bank wanted to see before tapering its stimulus
support.             
    In its announcement, Canada's central bank also said the
risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to Canada's economy were
"significantly diminished," and it expected growth to pick up in
the third quarter of 2021.
    In the government bond market, the yield on the Canadian
10-year             was down 4.7 basis points at 1.306%.

 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
