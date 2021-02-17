Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as higher bond yields boost greenback

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against greenback
    * Canada's annual inflation rate in January rises to 1.0% 
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.3%
    * Canada's 10-year yield eases 2 basis points to 1.106%

    TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback
broadly rallied and domestic data showed underlying inflation
holding well below the Bank of Canada's 2% target.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2726
to the greenback, or 78.58 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2685 to 1.2745. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest
intraday level in nearly four weeks at 1.2606.
    The U.S. dollar        rallied against a basket of major
currencies as U.S. bond yields jumped on the prospects of
further economic recovery and a possible acceleration in
inflation.             
    Canada's annual inflation rate in January accelerated to
1.0% from 0.7% the previous month, Statistics Canada said.    
The average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures nudged
up to 1.5% from 1.4% after a sharp downward revision to
December's reading for the median.             
    "The BoC has maintained their commitment to maintain
accommodative policy for an extended period of time," said Ryan
Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics. "This report is
consistent with their policy pledge."    
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports, fell
0.3% to $59.88 a barrel but held close to its highest level in
more than one year. Crude has been underpinned this week by a
major supply disruption in the southern United States.
                 
    Canada's 10-year yield eased 2 basis points to 1.106%,
pulling back from 1.149% earlier in the session, which was its
highest since March last year.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
