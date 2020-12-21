Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as new virus strain clouds economic outlook

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar touches its weakest since Dec. 2 at 1.2955
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.8% lower
    * Flash estimate: Canadian wholesale sales up 1% in November
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a near three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday
before clawing back much of its decline, as the spread of a new
coronavirus strain in Britain clipped investor risk appetite.
    The strain, which is said to be up to 70% more transmissible
than the original, forced many countries, including Canada, to
shut off travel ties with the UK.             
    "This reopening trade that we have seen over the last three
or four months, that has propelled equity markets and risk
assets like the Canadian dollar higher, we are seeing a bit of
an unwind," said Scott Smith, managing partner at Viewpoint
Investment Partners.
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2.8% lower at $47.74 a
barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading down 0.3% at
1.2825 to the greenback, or 77.97 U.S. cents. It touched its
weakest intraday level since Dec. 2 at 1.2955.             
    Ontario, Canada's most-populous province, announced a
partial shutdown of some businesses starting on Saturday as part
of a campaign to control a second wave of COVID-19.             
    It was not all bad news for the economy. The U.S. Congress
was scrambling to pass a $900 billion coronavirus aid package
following seven months of partisan bickering over the measure's
contents.             
    Canadian wholesale sales in November most likely rose by
1.0% after a similar 1.0% increase in October, Statscan said in
a flash estimate. Canada's GDP data for October is due on
Wednesday.                 
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve. The 10-year             fell 2 basis points to 0.734%,
having touched its lowest intraday level since Dec. 1 at 0.690%.

