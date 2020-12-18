Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weekly win streak ends as profit-taking kicks in

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

    TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
an eight-day low against the greenback as investors weighed
prospects of U.S. coronavirus relief and domestic data showed
fading retail sales momentum, with traders booking some profit
in the currency after a recent run higher.
    The loonie        was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2789 to the
greenback, or 78.19 U.S. cents, having hit its weakest intraday
level since Dec. 10 at 1.2798.
    On Tuesday, the loonie notched a 2-1/2-year high at 1.2684.
The currency's subsequent pullback left it down 0.1% for the
week, its first decline in five weeks.
    The Canadian dollar's rally "is running out of puff here a
little bit," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank. "It seems to me as if we are seeing a bit of
year-end profit taking."
    The U.S. dollar        consolidated losses after a week of
declines that pushed it to its lowest in 2-1/2 years, while Wall
Street retreated from record highs as a coronavirus relief
package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline.
            
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil       , which settled 1.5% higher at $49.10 a
barrel as investors focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines
and looked past rising case numbers and tighter lockdowns in
Europe.             
    Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4% in October, surpassing
estimates for a 0.2% increase, data from Statistics Canada
showed. It was the sixth straight monthly gain, but a flash
estimate showed that sales in November were relatively
unchanged.             
    "Momentum in Canadian retail sales proved resilient in
October, but that strength seems to have faded in November,"
Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said
in a note.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             nearly unchanged at 0.741%.

