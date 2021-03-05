Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie adds to week's gains as Canadian exports jump

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Canada posts a trade surplus of C$1.4 billion in January
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 2.7%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a 13-month high at 1.544%

    TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday,
clawing back its earlier decline as oil prices climbed and data
showed Canada's first trade surplus since May 2019.
    Canada posted a surprise trade surplus of C$1.4 billion in
January, mostly on a sharp increase in exports, Statistics
Canada said. Analysts had predicted a C$1.4 billion deficit.
            
    The U.S. dollar        rose to its highest since November
against a basket of major currencies after data showed the
United States added more jobs than expected in February and
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed no concern about a
sell-off in bonds.                         
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, jumped
after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April
as they await a more substantial recovery in demand. U.S. crude
       prices were up 2.7% at $65.55 a barrel.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2653
to the greenback, or 79.03 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2651 to 1.2737. For the week, the loonie was on track to
gain 0.7%.
    The Bank of Canada's next policy move will be to taper its
asset purchase programme following a solid economic rebound and
sustained growth later this year, a majority of economists in a
Reuters Poll forecast.             
    The central bank is due to make an interest rate decision on
Wednesday.    
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
touched its highest since January last year at 1.544% before
dipping to 1.523%, up 1.5 basis points on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up