US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie dips as Bank of Canada skips changes to forward guidance

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds investor comments and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback
    * Bank of Canada leaves policy rate on hold at 0.25%
    * Price of U.S. oil falls nearly 1%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across much of the curve

    TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the Bank of
Canada said the economy was stronger than expected but stopped
short of adjusting its forward guidance on interest rates or the
amount of bonds it purchases.
    The central bank said it now expects positive GDP growth in
the first quarter of 2021, rather than the contraction it
forecast in January. Still, it left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at a record low of 0.25% and said it would stay there
until economic slack is absorbed, which in its January
projection does not happen until into 2023.             
    The market has been betting that the BoC would tighten as
soon as next year, with the first rate hike coming ahead of the
Federal Reserve.             
    "We don't see that in the data and it would be to the Bank
of Canada's detriment to go first because it would make the
currency stronger," said Darcy Briggs, a portfolio manager at
Franklin Templeton Canada.
    "That doesn't help our case, that's a tightening of
financial conditions, given that we are supposed to be relying
on exports as a growth driver."    
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2648
to the greenback, or 79.06 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2613 to 1.2683. Last month, the loonie touched a three-year
high at 1.2464.
    Data showing tame U.S. underlying inflation boosted Wall
Street but the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports,
headed lower for a third straight day. U.S. crude        prices
were down nearly 1% at $63.39 a barrel.             
            
    Canadian government bond yields eased across much of the
curve, with the 10-year             down 1.5 basis points at
1.431%. On Monday, it touched its highest level since January
2020 at 1.545%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto
Editing by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)
