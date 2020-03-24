CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie edges higher as stimulus hopes temper risk aversion

* Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.5% * Loonie trades in a range of 1.4375 to 1.4532 * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the prospect of stimulus efforts to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic tempered risk aversion. All three main U.S. stock indexes jumped more than 5%, with hopes running high that the U.S. Senate will pass a $2 trillion stimulus bill, aimed at providing financial aid to Americans out of work and helping distressed industries. A handful of Canadian legislators convenes on Tuesday to give the government the power to inject billions of dollars in emergency cash to help individuals and businesses through the economic crunch caused by the virus outbreak. At 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.4482 to the greenback, or 69.05 U.S. cents. The currency, which last Thursday hit a four-year low at 1.4669, traded in a range of 1.4375 to 1.4532. U.S. crude prices were up 0.5% at $23.48 a barrel. Oil, which is one of Canada's major exports, has been pressured in recent weeks by the demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between producers Russia and Saudi Arabia. Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.2 basis points at 0.850%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)