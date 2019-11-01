CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie extends weekly decline as jobs growth boosts greenback

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie was down 0.9% * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.5% * Canadian bond prices fall across the yield curve TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, extending this week's decline, after data showing stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted the greenback. At 9:16 a.m. (1316 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3177 to the greenback, or 75.89 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.3142 to 1.3196. On Wednesday, the loonie hit a near two-week low at 1.3210 after the Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.75% but opened the door to easing over the coming months. For the week, the loonie was down 0.9%. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Friday after U.S. job growth slowed less than expected in October, with the drag from a strike at General Motors offset by gains elsewhere. Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the U.S. House of Representatives is making progress every day toward approving the trade agreement President Donald Trump worked out with Canada and Mexico. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would replace the $1 trillion North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. The price of oil rose on Friday on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity. U.S. crude oil futures were up 1.5% at $55.00 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the two-year down 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.542% and the 10-year falling 22 Canadian cents to yield 1.435%. On Thursday, the 10-year yield hit a near three-week low intraday at 1.399%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)