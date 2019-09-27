Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie firms as Alberta announces easing of oil curtailments

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Alberta allows producers to raise output in Nov and Dec
    * Price of U.S. oil declines 1.9%
    * Canadian bond prices edge lower across the yield curve

    TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the government
of Alberta announced plans to ease oil curtailments, but the
currency stuck to a narrow trading range and was on track to end
the week near flat.
    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing province, will allow
producers to boost output in November and December. Oil is one
of Canada's biggest exports so the steady erosion of
curtailments since the start of the year could improve prospects
for the economy.             
    Meanwhile, the price of oil fell and was heading for a
weekly loss on a faster-than-expected recovery in Saudi output
while slowing Chinese economic growth dampened the demand
outlook. U.S. crude oil futures        were down 1.9% at $55.36
a barrel.             
    At 9:17 a.m. (1317 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.1% higher at 1.3260 to the greenback, or 75.41 U.S.
cents. The currency, which traded in a range of 1.3251 to
1.3278, was nearly unchanged for the week.
    The steady profile for the loonie came as investors weighed
the launch of an impeachment investigation into U.S. President
Trump and as hopes rose of progress between the United States
and China on trade talks.             
    Canadian government bond prices were slightly lower across
the yield curve, with the two-year            down 1 Canadian
cent to yield 1.58% and the 10-year             falling 2
Canadian cents to yield 1.362%.
    On Wednesday, the 10-year yield touched its lowest intraday
level in more than two weeks at 1.289%.

