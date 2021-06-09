Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie gains as Bank of Canada's outlook supports further taper

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate at 0.25%
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.2%
    * Canadian 10-year yield hits a near 3-month low

    TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as U.S. bond yields
fell and the Bank of Canada's economic outlook supported
expectations for further dialing back of stimulus in the coming
quarter.
    The Bank of Canada left unchanged its key interest rate at a
record low 0.25% and the pace of its quantitative easing, as
expected. It said the economy would "rebound strongly" as
vaccinations against COVID-19 picked up.
    "A further taper in QE is likely in July as the growth
outlook improves further and becomes more certain," said Ryan
Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics.
    In April, the BoC became the first major central bank to cut
back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs.
            
    In contrast, investors bet that the Federal Reserve is some
way off tapering its stimulus, weighing on U.S. bond yields and
the U.S. dollar       .             
    The Canadian dollar          was trading 0.2% higher at
1.2086 to the greenback, or 82.74 U.S. cents, having traded in a
range of 1.2058 to 1.2117. Last week, it touched a six-year high
at 1.2007, bolstered by soaring commodity prices.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted
on Wednesday by signs of strong fuel demand in Western economies
and fading prospects of Iranian supplies returning. U.S. crude
       prices rose 0.2% to $70.36 a barrel.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            fell as much as 5 basis points to 1.403%, its lowest
level since March 11.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham and Jonathan
Oatis)
