CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie gains as Canada's economy grows more than expected

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canada's economy grows by 0.4% month-over-month in October
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.7%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a three-week low at 0.686%

    TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday along with gains for
oil and stocks and after domestic data showed the economy
expanded more-than-expected in October.
    The Canadian economy grew by 0.4% in October from September,
which surpassed the 0.3% pace economists had forecast. A flash
estimate for November showed further expansion of 0.4%.
            
    The November estimate suggests that the pick-up in
coronavirus infections and return of economic restrictions "had
yet to significantly curtail activity during that month," said
Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics. "The spike
in the virus and increasingly stringent restrictions are
downside risks to Q1 (first quarter) GDP growth."
    Oil recovered from earlier losses sparked by an unexpected
rise in U.S. crude oil inventories.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.7% at $47.34 a barrel,
while U.S. stocks gained as investors appeared to have shrugged
off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a COVID-19
stimulus bill and data showed a drop in the number of Americans
filing first-time claims for jobless benefits.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2879
to the greenback, or 77.65 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2865 to 1.2914.
    On Tuesday, the loonie fell for the third straight day as
investors worried that a new variant of the coronavirus,
discovered spreading swiftly across southern England, would slow
 global economic recovery.
    Canada is introducing extra measures to screen people who
have spent time in Britain to check for the virus variant,
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told a briefing on Tuesday.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve on Wednesday, with the 10-year             up 1.2 basis
points at 0.715%. It earlier touched a three-week low at 0.686%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
