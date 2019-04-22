Bonds News
April 22, 2019 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie gains as oil climbs to highest since October

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 2.4%
    * Canadian bond prices trade mixed across a steeper yield
curve

    TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil
prices jumped to fresh multi-month highs, while investors
awaited an interest rate decision this week from the Bank of
Canada.
    At 9:39 a.m. (1339 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.2% higher at 1.3365 to the greenback, or 74.82 U.S.
cents. The currency, which fell 0.5% last week, traded in a
range of 1.3355 to 1.3389.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose to its
highest since October as the United States was set to announce a
further clampdown on Iranian oil exports, tightening global
supplies. U.S. crude oil futures        were up 2.4% at $65.55 a
barrel.                 
    The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its benchmark
interest rate steady at 1.75% on Wednesday and for the rest of
this year, with calls for the next hike in early 2020 resting on
a knife's edge, a Reuters poll showed, the latest dulling of
rate expectations for a major central bank.             
    Last week, domestic data showing higher retail sales and a
pick-up in underlying inflation was offset by a Bank of Canada
survey showing softer business sentiment. The decline in
sentiment was due partly to a more uncertain outlook in the
Western Canadian energy sector.
    Canada has extended the deadline for a decision on whether
to push forward with the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil
pipeline to June 18 from mid-May, the government said on
Thursday.             
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper
yield curve, with the two-year            up 2 Canadian cents to
yield 1.615% and the 10-year             falling 8.5 Canadian
cents to yield 1.775%.
    Canada's wholesale trade report for February is due on
Tuesday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below