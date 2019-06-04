Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie notches 2-week high on Fed rate cut speculation

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since May 22 at 1.3415
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.7%
    * Canadian bond prices fall across the yield curve

    TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to its highest level in nearly two weeks against its U.S.
counterpart on Tuesday as speculation that the Federal Reserve
would soon cut interest rates weighed on the greenback.
    At 10:03 a.m. (1403 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.1% higher at 1.3422 to the greenback, or 74.50 U.S.
cents. The currency touched its strongest level since May 22 at
1.3415.
    The U.S. dollar        touched its lowest level since
mid-April before turning higher against a basket of major
currencies.
    The Federal Reserve will respond "as appropriate" to the
risks posed by a global trade war and other recent developments,
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday in remarks that
seemed to open the door to the possibility of a rate cut.
            
    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he expects to
find mutual understanding at talks with U.S. officials over
immigration amid a diplomatic push to head off a punitive tariff
threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.             
    Mexico and Canada have said they would proceed with plans to
ratify a new continental trade pact despite the threat of
tariffs on Mexico.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell to its
lowest since January on signs that an economic slowdown is
starting to dent energy demand and as Russia's top oil producer
said it opposed extending joint cuts with OPEC until the end of
the year. U.S. crude oil futures        were down 0.7% at $52.87
a barrel.      
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year           
fell 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.386% and the 10-year
            declined 33 Canadian cents to yield 1.453%.
    On Monday, the 10-year yield hit its lowest since June 2017
at 1.419%.
    Canada's trade data for April is due on Thursday and the May
jobs report is due on Friday.

