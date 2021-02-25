Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie notches a 3-year high as Canada's bond yields jump

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since February 2018 at 1.2468
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.9%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a 13-month high at 1.481%

    TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
for a third straight day to notch a three-year high against the
greenback on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar broadly fell and
Canada's bond yields rose at a faster pace than their U.S.
counterparts.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2486 to the
greenback, or 80.09 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2468.
    The U.S. dollar        dropped against a basket of major
currencies as currency markets were boosted by dovish signals
from the U.S. Federal Reserve.                 
    On Tuesday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said
Canada's economy will see a solid and sustained rebound this
year as COVID-19 inoculations ramp up. Some analysts expect the
central bank to reduce its bond purchases as early as April.
                            
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve. The 10-year             touched its highest level since
January last year at 1.481% before dipping to 1.471%, up 15.6
basis points on the day.
    It was trading 2.2 basis points above the U.S. 10-year
yield, having moved above that rate for the first time since
April last year.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports,
consolidated its recent gains. U.S. crude        prices were
down 0.9% at $62.66 a barrel.             
    Canadian payroll employment rose by 44,200 in December after
decreasing by 64,500 in November, Statistics Canada said.      

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
