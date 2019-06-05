CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie retreats from 2-week high as oil prices tumble

(Adds strategist quotes and details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest level since May 22 at 1.3363 * Price of U.S. oil decreases 3.4% * Canada's 10-year yield hits a two-year low at 1.410% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, pulling back from an earlier two-week high as oil prices fell and the greenback halted this week's decline. At 4:13 p.m. EDT (2013 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3419 to the greenback, or 74.52 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since May 22 at 1.3363. The turn lower for the loonie was due to a rebound in the U.S. dollar after data showed U.S. services sector activity picked up in May and due to lower oil prices, said Daniel Katzive, head of FX strategy North America at BNP Paribas in New York. The U.S. dollar , which has been pressured this week by speculation that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, gained ground against a basket of major currencies. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell to its lowest since January after U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly surged, adding to concerns about slowing global growth. U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.4% lower at $51.68 a barrel. Canadian labor productivity grew by 0.3% in the first quarter, reflecting a decline in hours worked for the first time in seven consecutive quarters, while business output remained virtually unchanged, Statistics Canada said. Economists worry that weak productivity growth in Canada could hold back growth in its trade-dependent economy. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods may not have to take effect because Washington now has Mexico's attention on the issue. The tariffs could undermine chances of a new North American trade deal coming into force. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.338% and the 10-year rising 32 Canadian cents to yield 1.443%. The 10-year yield touched its lowest intraday since June 2017 at 1.410%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)