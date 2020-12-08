Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie steadies as rising COVID-19 cases weigh on sentiment

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback
    * Loonie touches a 2-1/2-year high intraday at 1.2767
    * Price of U.S. oil declines 0.2%
    * Canada's 10-year yield falls 1.8 basis points to 0.749% 

    TORONTO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the
currency pulling back from an earlier two-and-a-half-year high
as investors worried about the impact of rising global
coronavirus cases on economic recovery.
    Global shares          and the price of oil, one of Canada's
major exports, fell after California tightened its pandemic
lockdown through Christmas and coronavirus infections surged in
the United States and Europe. U.S. crude        prices were down
0.2% at $45.65 a barrel.                         
    Canada is also seeing a resurgence in the virus. The latest
spread opens a new front for the world's second-largest country
by area as it prepares for a logistically difficult vaccination
program with COVID-19 infections now threatening to overwhelm
hospitals.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2798 to the greenback, or 78.14 U.S. cents.
    Earlier in the day, the currency touched its strongest
intraday level since May 2018 at 1.2767. It has been supported
by optimism that the roll out of vaccines will lift global
economic growth in 2021.
    The Bank of Canada is due to make an interest rate decision
on Wednesday. In October, the central bank said it expected
interest rates to remain at current record lows until 2023 and
reduced its bond-buying program to C$4 billion per week from C$5
billion, while tweaking purchases toward longer-term bonds.
    A Reuters poll showed that the central bank would not
increase its asset-purchase program anytime soon.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,
with the 10-year             down 1.8 basis points at 0.749%. On
Monday, it touched a three-week high intraday at 0.810%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
