CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie trades in narrow range as housing starts surge

* Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback * Canadian housing starts jump to 235,460 units in April * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.2% * Canada's 10-year yield hits a five-week low at 1.654% TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday but held to a narrow range, as oil prices increased and domestic housing starts rose sharply in April. Canadian housing starts surged nearly 23 percent from March to 235,460 units as groundbreaking increased on multiple unit and single detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed. The data could support the Bank of Canada's view that the housing market will recover after slowing since the start of 2018. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as persistent supply worries offset concerns about a deepening trade row between the United States and China. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.2% at $61.52 a barrel. At 9:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3465 to the greenback, or 74.27 U.S. cents. The currency, which has declined nearly 3% since February, traded in a range of 1.3447 to 1.3486. Canada's trade report for March is due on Thursday, while the April jobs report is due on Friday. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.567% and the 10-year climbed 15 Canadian cents to yield 1.669%. The 10-year yield touched its lowest since April 2 at 1.654%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)