CANADA FX DEBT-Market 'darling' Canadian dollar near 3-year high as stocks climb

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar little changed against greenback
    * Loonie hits 1.2590, strongest level since April 2018
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 18 cents lower
    * Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

    TORONTO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, holding near
its strongest level in nearly three years as global equity
markets advanced and after the Bank of Canada left interest
rates unchanged a day earlier.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2630 to
the greenback, or 79.18 U.S. cents. Earlier in the session, it
touched its strongest level since April 2018 at 1.2590.
    "The loonie is still the darling of the market place," said
Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "When
global equities keep going up, it's really hard to fight that
trend."
    Speculators have turned bullish on the Canadian dollar since
December, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.
    World stock markets          racked up record highs on
Thursday and the U.S. dollar        fell as investors bet that
U.S. President Joe Biden's push for another massive stimulus
package and unswerving global central bank support would cushion
economies from the coronavirus crisis.             
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global economic outlook.
    Oil        settled 18 cents lower at $53.13 a barrel after
industry data showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude
inventories.              
    The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and stronger foreign demand
have brightened the outlook for the Canadian economy in the
medium term, the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday.
    The central bank opted against cutting interest rates and
signaled it would reduce the pace of bond purchases as it gains
confidence in the strength of the economic recovery.
            
    Canada's retail sales report for November is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, with the 30-year             up 3.7 basis points at
1.496%. It touched its highest intraday level since last
February at 1.504%.   

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul
Simao)
