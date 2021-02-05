Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Oil 'tailwind' helps Canadian dollar end weekly losing streak

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against greenback
    * Canada sheds 212,800 jobs in January
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.1% higher
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches 11-month high at 1.018%

    TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil notched a one-year
high and investors shrugged off data showing Canada lost far
more jobs than expected in January, with the loonie ending a
three-week run of weekly declines.
    The loonie        was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2766 to the
greenback, or 78.33 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2765 to 1.2832.
    The currency was up 0.1% for the week despite gains for the
U.S. dollar        against a basket of major currencies.
    "The bull market in commodities is a nice tailwind for the
Canadian dollar," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at
ForexLive.
    The loonie is expected to rally further over the coming year
as a global economic recovery takes hold, and the gains could
accelerate if investors perceive the Bank of Canada is preparing
to reduce monetary stimulus, strategists say.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1.1% higher at $56.85
a barrel and Wall Street climbed to record highs as a
smaller-than-expected rebound in the U.S. labor market last
month highlighted the need for more government aid to shore up
the economy.                          
    Canada shed 212,800 jobs in January, with the declines
driven by coronavirus lockdowns in populous Ontario and Quebec,
Statistics Canada data showed. Analysts had expected a loss of
47,500 jobs.             
    "The details of the Canadian employment report are much
better than the headline suggested," Button said. "The hours
worked is getting a lot of attention."
    Hours worked increased by 0.9%, boosting prospects for GDP
growth, analyst said. Separate data showed Canada's trade
deficit narrowing more than expected to C$1.7 billion ($1.3
billion) as exports rose.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 3.7 basis points at
1.001%. It touched its highest intraday since last March at
1.018%.

