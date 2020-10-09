Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 3-week high after strong jobs data

By Reuters Staff

 (Corrects price of oil in sixth paragraph)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.4% against the greenback
    * Canada adds 378,200 jobs in September 
    * Loonie touches a 3-week high at 1.3132
    * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve

    TORONTO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday and was on track for its
biggest weekly advance in four months as domestic data showed a
stronger-than-expected jobs gain and the prospect of U.S.
stimulus boosted risk appetite.
    Canada added 378,200 jobs in September and the unemployment
rate fell to 9.0%, handily beating analyst expectations, as
children returned to school and the economy continued to reopen
from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said.
    Shares rose globally          as expectations grew of a
Democratic victory in U.S. elections next month that could lead
a big economic stimulus. Canada sends about 75% of its exports
to the United States.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3138
to the greenback, or 76.12 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Sept. 16 at 1.3132.
    For the week, the loonie was up 1.3%. That would be its
biggest advance since early June, helped by a rally in the price
of oil, one of Canada's major exports, on supply cuts caused by
a storm in the Gulf of Mexico and a strike of offshore workers
in Norway.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        gave back some of this week's
rally on Friday, falling 0.5% to $40.99 a barrel. 
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve, with the 10-year yield             steady at 0.623%.
On Thursday, the 10-year touched its highest intraday in more
than five weeks at 0.639%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
