July 24, 2020 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases vs U.S. dollar; on pace to end week up about 1%

Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.3428 or 74.47 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices fall across the maturity curve

    July 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased against its
U.S. counterpart on Friday, but remained on pace to finish the
week about 1% higher, as the U.S. currency remained broadly
weaker, weighed down by American economic uncertainty as
coronavirus cases rise and U.S.-China relations further
deteriorate.
    The Canadian dollar        was at C$1.3428 to the greenback,
or 74.47 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.3407,
or 74.59 U.S. cents.
     The loonie remained close to a six-week high hit on
Thursday. 
    "To a large extent though, the CAD is still the tail of the
FX dog and, with no domestic data ahead until next Friday’s GDP
report, the CAD will remain a slave to USD flows, crude oil, 
and the broader market tone," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
    The U.S. dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Friday
after China's foreign ministry told the U.S. embassy early on
Friday to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, after
Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in
Houston.             
    The greenback also slipped against the euro after a survey
showed euro zone business activity bounced back to growth in
July.             
    The loonie, which has been helped in recent sessions by
rising oil prices, found some support on Friday as oil prices
edged higher.             
    On Friday, Canadian government bond prices fell across the 
maturity curve. The two-year            yield was at 0.29% up
from 0.285% late on Thursday, while the benchmark Canadian
10-year             yield rose to 0.524% from 0.503%.

 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
