REFILE-CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar holds near a 10-day low as coronavirus cases climb

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil dips 0.3%
    * Canadian payroll employment falls by 1.8 million in April 
    * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday but held near an
earlier 10-day low as investors worried that a rise in American
coronavirus cases could slow economic recovery.
    World stocks spluttered to their lowest level in over a week
as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases and an IMF warning of a
nearly 5% plunge in the global economy this year hit the bulls
again.             
    Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global economic outlook.
    Oil was pressured by record-high U.S. crude inventories as
well as the resurgence in coronavirus cases that casts doubt on
a recovery in fuel demand. U.S. crude oil futures        were
down 0.3% at $37.88 a barrel, extending the previous day's sharp
decline.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3620
to the greenback, or 73.42 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
weakest intraday level since June 15 at 1.3666.
    The 10-day low for the loonie follows news on Wednesday that
Canada lost one of its coveted triple-A ratings when Fitch
downgraded it for the first time. Also this week, investors have
worried that Washington could reimpose tariffs on Canadian
aluminum.                         
    Canadian payroll employment fell by 1.8 million in April as
non-essential businesses were closed across the country, data
from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday. That brought total
job losses since February to 2.8 million, or 16%, which is
consistent with data from the labor force survey, the national
statistical agency said.
    The labor force survey has since showed that Canada
unexpectedly added almost 290,000 jobs in May as some provinces
loosened COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 3.6 basis points at
0.512%.

