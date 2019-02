Feb 20 (Reuters) - Alberta’s provincial government said on Wednesday it had committed C$80 million in credits against future royalties for Nauticol Energy’s planned C$2-billion methanol plant near Grande Prairie.

Methanol is produced from natural gas, which Alberta has in abundance and that producers sell at some of the world’s lowest prices. It is used in paints, plastics and other products. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese)