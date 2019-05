CALGARY, Alberta, May 24 (Reuters) - Canadian midstream company Gibson Energy is loading 60 unit trains per month at the Hardisty, Alberta, crude-by-rail terminal and that will go up to 90 trains per month by the end of the summer, Chief Executive Steve Spaulding said on Friday.

Each unit train can carry around 75,000 barrels. The Hardisty terminal is owned by USD Partners LP and used exclusively by Gibson. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Tom Brown)