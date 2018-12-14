Canada Goose delays first China store opening due to construction-spokesman

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada Goose is delaying the opening of its first store in China due to ongoing construction, a company spokesman said on Friday.

The opening of the company’s flagship store in Beijing’s swanky Sanlitun district was originally set for Dec. 15.

“We look forward to opening our newest store in the near future, but first and foremost we want to ensure that we provide the best experience for our fans and customers,” a company spokesman said in an e-mailed statement. “We will continue to update the market as appropriate as plans progress.” (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)