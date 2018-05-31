Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans

May 31 (Reuters) - Luxury coat maker Canada Goose said it would team up with ecommerce company Alibaba Group to tap into the rising consumer demand in Greater China, the world’s largest luxury market, in the fall of this year.

The company, known for its pricey parkas and winter wear, said on Thursday it will set up a regional head office in Shanghai and open two retail stores in Beijing and Hong Kong along with a regional partner.

For online operations, the company is tying up with Alibaba Group’s online marketplace, Tmall.

Founded in 1957, Canada Goose has historically sold its products through wholesalers. It started its own stores in 2016, banking on its luxury tag and focusing on ecommerce and international markets. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Arun Koyyur)