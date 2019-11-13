Canada Goose beats revenue estimates, shares jump

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported quarterly sales above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, lifted by higher orders for the luxury apparel maker’s parkas and jackets from department stores, sending its U.S.-listed share up 10%.

Revenue rose 27.7% to C$294 million ($222.2 million), well above analysts’ estimates of C$267.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to C$60.6 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 29 from C$49.9 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.