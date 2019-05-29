Canada Goose fourth-quarter profit rises 11%

May 29 (Reuters) - Luxury apparel company Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, bolstered by strong demand for its fashionable parkas and growth in its online business.

The Toronto-based parka maker’s net income rose to C$9 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31 from C$8.1 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$156.2 million from C$124.8 million. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)