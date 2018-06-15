FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Canada Goose fourth-quarter revenue more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported quarterly revenue on Friday that more than doubled, driven by strong performance of its retail and online stores.

The company reported a net income of C$8.1 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Mar. 31, compared to a loss of C$23.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue more than doubled to C$124.8 million from C$51.1 million. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

