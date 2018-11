Canada Goose quarterly profit jumps 34.5 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Luxury apparel company Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s quarterly profit jumped 34.5 percent, led by stronger demand for its fashionable parkas.

The Toronto-based coat-maker said on Wednesday net income rose to C$49.9 million ($37.7 million) or 45 Canadian cents per share in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$37.1 million or 33 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue climbed to C$230.3 million from C$172.3 million. ($1 = 1.3231 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)