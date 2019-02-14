Canada Goose quarterly profit surges 64 pct

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Luxury coat maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s quarterly profit surged 64 percent, bolstered by growth at its direct-to-consumer operations that include online stores and company-owned retail outlets.

The Toronto-based company said on Thursday net income rose to C$103.4 million ($78 million) or 93 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$63 million or 56 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose C$399.3 million from C$265.8 million. ($1 = 1.3258 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)