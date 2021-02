Canada Goose revenue beats estimates on online demand surge

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Canada Goose is pictured outside its store in Beijing's Sanlitun area, China December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by surging online sales coupled with growth in demand for the company’s luxury parkas in China.

Revenue rose to C$474.0 million ($369.97 million) from C$452.1 million a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate of C$415.27 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2812 Canadian dollars)