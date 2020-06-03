CORRECTED-Canada Goose expects negligible revenue in current quarter after coronavirus hit

(Corrects currency for net income figures to Canadian dollars from U.S. dollars in paragraph 3)

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it expected a negligible level of revenue in the current quarter after the luxury parka maker was forced to shut stores in markets across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s revenue fell to C$140.9 million ($104.15 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 29, from C$156.2 million a year earlier.

The company’s quarterly net income fell to C$2.5 million, from C$9 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3529 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)