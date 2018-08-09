FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 9, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Luxury coat maker Canada Goose posts smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Luxury parka maker Canada Goose reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss on Thursday, amid growing revenue from its direct-to-consumer business.

The Toronto-based company reported a net loss of C$18.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, narrower than analyst expectations for a loss of C$22.3 million. It posted a loss of C$12.1 million, a year earlier.

Revenue from its direct-to-consumer division, which includes its own stores and online sales, rose to C$23.2 million from C$8.3 million a year earlier, while wholesale revenue increased decreased to C$21.5 million from C$19.9 million. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.