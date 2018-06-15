UPDATE 1-Canada Goose reports surprise profit on strong online sales

June 15 (Reuters) - Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported a surprise quarterly profit on Friday, driven by strong retail and online sales.

The company’s U.S. listed shares rose 10.7 pct to $52.99 before the bell.

The company said it expects revenue to grow at a rate of at least 20 percent for the next three years and adjusted net income per share growth of at least 25 percent.

Canada Goose, known for its $900 parkas, has been trying to boost margins by expanding its direct-to-consumer business, manufacturing more of its coats itself and launching new product lines including knitwear.

The company reported a net income of C$8.1 million ($6.16 million), or 7 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Mar. 31, compared to a loss of C$23.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents per share.

Revenue more than doubled to C$124.8 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a loss of 8 cents per share and revenue of C$74.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = C$1.3140) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)