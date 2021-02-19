UPDATE 1-Canada's Olymel ships pigs to U.S. after plant closed by coronavirus outbreak

(Adds background, details about plant closure)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Olymel LP, one of Canada’s largest hog packers, said on Friday it was shipping pigs to the United States to help clear a backlog of slaughter-weight hogs because its Red Deer, Alberta plant was temporary closed after a coronavirus outbreak.

Olymel announced the plant’s closure on Monday after 167 out of 1,850 employees tested positive for the virus. An updated count of infections was not immediately available.

Meat plants in Canada and the United States, where people typically work closely together, were hit hard last spring by the virus. Cargill Inc temporarily closed a Guelph, Ontario beef plant in December because of the virus.

The Alberta backlog currently amounts to 80,000-90,000 hogs, and Olymel hopes to clear it four to five weeks after the reopening of the plant, spokesman Richard Vigneault said in a statement.

Vigneault said Olymel does not know when the plant will reopen.

Olymel has begun shipping pigs that it raised on its own farms to the United States to ease the backlog, he said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)