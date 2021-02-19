UPDATE 2-Canada's Olymel ships pigs to U.S. after coronavirus outbreak closes plant

(Updates infection numbers, comments on U.S. capacity, Olymel details)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s Olymel LP said on Friday it was shipping pigs to the United States to help clear a backlog of slaughter-weight hogs after it had to temporarily close its Red Deer, Alberta, plant because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Olymel shut the plant on Wednesday and declared force majeure - unforeseeable circumstances that prevent contract fulfilment. Alberta’s health department is aware of 426 infections linked to the outbreak, including one death, spokesman Tom McMillan said.

The virus spread fast last spring in meat plants in Canada and the United States, where people typically work closely together. Cargill Inc temporarily closed a Guelph, Ontario, beef plant in December because of the pandemic.

The Alberta backlog amounts to 80,000-90,000 hogs, and Olymel hopes to clear it four to five weeks after the plant reopens, spokesman Richard Vigneault said, adding the timing of reopening was unclear. Olymel has begun shipping pigs that it raised on its own farms to U.S. packers to ease the backlog, he said.

Vigneault said Olymel has laid off the plant’s 1,850 workers. The facility can slaughter 45,000 hogs weekly.

Canada is the world’s third-largest pork exporter.

U.S. pork processors should be able to handle the influx of Canadian hogs if the animals are ready for slaughter over several weeks, said Altin Kalo, agricultural economist for Steiner Consulting.

“We should be able to absorb that without any major issues for domestic producers,” Kalo said.

The United States typically imports about 100,000 hogs a week from Canada, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.

U.S. pork companies have been slaughtering about 2.6 million to 2.7 million hogs per week.

