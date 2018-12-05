Bonds News
TABLE-Toronto home prices inch higher in November as listings drop

    TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Home prices in Toronto rose in November,
bolstered by a sharp drop in listings, data released by the Toronto Real Estate
Board on Wednesday showed.    
    "Relatively tight market conditions over the past few months have provided
the foundation for renewed price growth," TREB President Garry Ghaura said in a
statement.
    
                 NOVEMBER      OCTOBER     NOVEMBER 2017    YR/YR CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES    6,251        7,492         7,326          -14.7%
                                                          
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$788,345    C$807,340     C$761,410        3.5%
 NEW LISTINGS   10,534       14,431        14,260         -26.1%
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                 NOVEMBER     MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES          6,588       -3.4%
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$804,725   -0.8%
 Sales by type of property
                        NOVEMBER       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           2,665               -14.2%
 SEMI-DETACHED        621               -15.7%
 TOWNHOUSE            987               -16.4%
 CONDO APARTMENT    1,891               -14.0%
 Average price by type of property
                        NOVEMBER       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           C$1,008,768         1.3%
 SEMI-DETACHED        C$791,760         8.3%
 TOWNHOUSE            C$647,418         3.1%
 CONDO APARTMENT      C$556,723         7.5%
 

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Richard Chang)
