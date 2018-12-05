TABLE-Toronto home prices inch higher in November as listings drop

TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Home prices in Toronto rose in November, bolstered by a sharp drop in listings, data released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on Wednesday showed. "Relatively tight market conditions over the past few months have provided the foundation for renewed price growth," TREB President Garry Ghaura said in a statement. NOVEMBER OCTOBER NOVEMBER 2017 YR/YR CHANGE TOTAL SALES 6,251 7,492 7,326 -14.7% AVERAGE PRICE C$788,345 C$807,340 C$761,410 3.5% NEW LISTINGS 10,534 14,431 14,260 -26.1% After preliminary seasonal adjustment NOVEMBER MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 6,588 -3.4% AVERAGE PRICE C$804,725 -0.8% Sales by type of property NOVEMBER YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 2,665 -14.2% SEMI-DETACHED 621 -15.7% TOWNHOUSE 987 -16.4% CONDO APARTMENT 1,891 -14.0% Average price by type of property NOVEMBER YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED C$1,008,768 1.3% SEMI-DETACHED C$791,760 8.3% TOWNHOUSE C$647,418 3.1% CONDO APARTMENT C$556,723 7.5% (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Richard Chang)