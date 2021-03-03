Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Toronto home prices pass C$1 million mark in February as demand surges

    March 3 (Reuters) - Home prices surged in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in
February compared with the previous year, passing the C$1 million ($791,139)
mark, as multiple buyers competed for available listings and condo sales
regained steam, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed
on Wednesday.
    Sales of existing homes jumped 52.5% in February compared with a year ago,
with the average selling price up 14.9%. That gain was driven by a 23.1% surge
in the average selling price of a detached home. 
    Condominium sales jumped 64.3%, continuing to accelerate after slowing
earlier in the pandemic, but prices were down 3.7% from a year ago. The decline
was due entirely to Toronto condos, which fell 6.4% in February, with suburban
condo prices up 5.4%.
    "It’s clear that the historic demand for housing experienced in the second
half of last year has carried forward into the first quarter of this year with
some similar themes, including the continued popularity of suburban low-rise
properties," TRREB President Lisa Patel said in a statement.

                 FEBRUARY      JANUARY     FEBRUARY 2020  YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES    10,970       6,928         7,193          +52.5%
                                                          
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$1,045,488  C$967,885     C$910,142      +14.9%
 NEW LISTINGS   15,137       9,430         10,469         +44.6%
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                 FEBRUARY      MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES          13,582       +15.9% 
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$1,032,608  +2.3%
 Sales by type of property
                        FEBRUARY       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           4,943              +43.8%
 SEMI-DETACHED      977                +53.1%
 TOWNHOUSE          1,841              +62.5%
 CONDO APARTMENT    3,116              +64.3
 Average price by type of property
                        FEBRUARY       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           C$1,371,791        +23.1%
 SEMI-DETACHED      C$1,050,820        +20.3%
 TOWNHOUSE          C$858,025          +17.3%
 CONDO APARTMENT    C$642,346          -3.7%
   
    ($1 = 1.2748 Canadian dollars)

 (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Cooney)
