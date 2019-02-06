TABLE-Toronto home prices rise in January, bolstering outlook

OTTAWA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Home prices in Toronto rose 1.7 percent in January from a year earlier, bolstered by a surge in new listings and a slight uptick in sales volumes, data released by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) on Wednesday showed. The board, which will release its 2019 outlook later in the day, said the slight increase in sales in January was encouraging and in line with predictions for the rest of the year. "Although we won't experience record levels, we do expect to see a better year in 2019 for sales and selling prices," said TREB President Garry Bhaura in a statement. The board expects sales to rise by about 7 percent this year, based on a polling that found more people intend to buy in 2019, and boosted by population growth in the Toronto area, the region's low unemployment rate and lower borrowing costs compared with 2018. TREB expects the average selling price to rise to C$820,000 ($624,191) in 2019, up 4 percent from the 2018 average. Prices peaked in April 2017 at around C$920,000. JANUARY DECEMBER 2018 JANUARY 2018 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 4,009 3,781 3,987 0.6 AVERAGE PRICE C$748,328 C$750,180 C$735,874 1.7 NEW LISTINGS 9,456 4,308 8,561 10.5 After preliminary seasonal adjustment JANUARY MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 4,009 0.6 AVERAGE PRICE C$748,328 1.7 Sales by type of property JANUARY YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 1,703 3.5 SEMI-DETACHED 339 -5.3 TOWNHOUSE 685 2.5 CONDO APARTMENT 1,238 -2.4 Average price by type of property JANUARY YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED C$941,488 -2.8 SEMI-DETACHED C$742,738 3.6 TOWNHOUSE C$641,028 4.6 CONDO APARTMENT C$548,176 7.9 ($1 = 1.3137 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Gopakumar Warrier)