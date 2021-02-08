Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TABLE-Toronto home sales and prices rise in January

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Home sales surged in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in
January compared with the previous year, driven by single-family homes, with the
tight market for low-rise housing boosting prices, data from the Toronto
Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Monday.
    Sales of existing homes jumped 52.4% to 6,928 in January, with the average
selling price up 15.5% to C$967,885 ($759,245) compared with January 2020. That
gain was driven by a 31.2% surge in the price of the average detached home. 
    Condominium prices bucked the price gain trend, falling 4.7% from a year
ago. The decline was entirely for Toronto condos, which fell 8%, with suburban 
prices up a modest 4.8%.
    "Looking ahead, a strengthening economy and renewed GTA population growth
following widespread vaccinations will support the continued demand for both
ownership and rental housing," Jason Mercer, TRREB's chief market analyst, said
in a statement.
    "Over the long run, the supply of listings will remain an issue,
particularly in low-rise segments,” he added.


                  JANUARY      DECEMBER    JANUARY 2020   YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES    6,928        7,180         4,546          +52.4%
                                                          
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$967,885    C$932,222     C$838,087      +15.5%
 NEW LISTINGS   9,430        5,865         7,848          +20.2%
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                  JANUARY      MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES          11,506       +2.0%
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$1,008,947  +3.5%
 Sales by type of property
                         JANUARY       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           2,766              +34.4%
 SEMI-DETACHED      506                +48.0%
 TOWNHOUSE          1,124              +44.8%
 CONDO APARTMENT    2,471              +85.5
 Average price by type of property
                         JANUARY       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           C$1,359,915        +31.2%
 SEMI-DETACHED      C$996,794          +26.6%
 TOWNHOUSE          C$803,578          +15.9%
 CONDO APARTMENT    C$600,830          -4.7%
   
    ($1 = 1.2748 Canadian dollars)

 (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Dan Grebler)
