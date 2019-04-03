TABLE-Toronto home sales flat in March, prices inch up

OTTAWA, April 3 (Reuters) - Home sales in Toronto were essentially flat in March compared with a year earlier while new listings continued to fall, data released by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) on Wednesday showed. The seasonally adjusted average price slipped slightly compared with the previous month, marking the fifth consecutive month of month-over-month declines, but edged higher compared with the previous year. "In many neighborhoods throughout the (Greater Toronto Area), we continue to see competition between buyers for available listings, which provides a level of support for home prices," said Jason Mercer, Tree's Chief Market Analyst, in a statement. MARCH FEBRUARY MARCH 2018 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 7,187 5,025 7,188 -0.0% AVERAGE PRICE $788,335 $780,397 $784,514 0.5% NEW LISTINGS 13,996 9,828 14,753 -5.1% After preliminary seasonal adjustment MARCH MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 6,311 1.7% AVERAGE PRICE $759,444 -0.6% Sales by type of property MARCH YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 3,230 4.3% SEMI-DETACHED 671 -1.9% TOWNHOUSE 1,253 12.1% CONDO APARTMENT 1,965 -9.7% (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Sandra Maler)