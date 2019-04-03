TABLE-Toronto home sales flat in March, prices inch up

Bonds News
    OTTAWA, April 3 (Reuters) - Home sales in Toronto were essentially flat in
March compared with a year earlier while new listings continued to fall, data
released by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) on Wednesday showed.
    The seasonally adjusted average price slipped slightly compared with the
previous month, marking the fifth consecutive month of month-over-month
declines, but edged higher compared with the previous year.
    "In many neighborhoods throughout the (Greater Toronto Area), we continue to
see competition between buyers for available listings, which provides a level of
support for home prices," said Jason Mercer, Tree's Chief Market Analyst, in a
statement. 
    
                   MARCH       FEBRUARY     MARCH 2018   YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES    7,187        5,025         7,188         -0.0%
                                                         
 AVERAGE PRICE  $788,335     $780,397      $784,514       0.5%
 NEW LISTINGS   13,996       9,828         14,753        -5.1%
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                  MARCH       MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES          6,311        1.7%
 AVERAGE PRICE  $759,444    -0.6%
 Sales by type of property
                          MARCH        YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           3,230               4.3%
 SEMI-DETACHED        671              -1.9%
 TOWNHOUSE          1,253               12.1%
 CONDO APARTMENT    1,965              -9.7%
    
    

