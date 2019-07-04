TABLE-Toronto home sales jump 10.4% in June as market conditions tighten

OTTAWA, July 4 (Reuters) - Home sales in Toronto jumped 10.4% in June and the average home price edged up as market conditions tightened, leaving buyers with fewer affordable options, according to new data from the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) released on Thursday. The average home price increased 3.0% to C$832,703 ($637,793) from an average of C$808,066 reported a year ago. The number of new listings was down less than 1% from a year ago, the board said, while active listings at month-end declined by 5.7%. "Buyers started moving off the sidelines in the spring, as evidenced by strong year-over-year price growth through the second quarter," TREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer said in the release. Given there was "virtually no change" in the number of new listings, Mercer said "market conditions tightened and price growth picked up," particularly for more high density homes which, on average, are cheaper than traditional detached homes. The following are details on Toronto home sales and prices in June, released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on July 4, 2019. MONTH PREV MONTH MONTH 2018 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 8,860 9,989 8,024 10.4% AVERAGE PRICE C$832,703 C$838,540 C$808,066 3.0% NEW LISTINGS 15,816 19,386 15,876 -0.4% After preliminary seasonal adjustment (MONTH) MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 7,416 0.3% AVERAGE PRICE C$809,996 1.7% Sales by type of property MONTH YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 4,225 18.6% SEMI-DETACHED 886 9.4% TOWNHOUSE 1,480 12.0% CONDO APARTMENT 2,149 -3.2% [1C$ = U.S $1.31] (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Sandra Maler)