TABLE-Toronto home sales, listings drop spurs weak December price rise

TORONTO, Jan 4 - Home prices in Toronto rose a meager 2.1 percent in December from a year earlier, as listings slumped by almost a third and sales fell 22 percent, data released by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) on Friday showed. "In many neighborhoods, despite fewer sales from a historic perspective, some buyers still struggled to find a home meeting their needs," Jason Mercer, director of market analysis at TREB, said in an e-mailed statement. "The result was a resumption of a moderate year-over-year pace of home price growth in the second half of the year." DECEMBER NOVEMBER DECEMBER 2017 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 3,781 6,251 4,876 -22.4 AVERAGE PRICE C$750,180 C$788,345 C$734,847 2.1 NEW LISTINGS 4,308 10,534 6,289 -31.5 After preliminary seasonal adjustment DECEMBER MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 6,649 0.5 AVERAGE PRICE C$796,813 -1.0 Sales by type of property DECEMBER YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 1,590 -17.0 SEMI-DETACHED 342 -28.8 TOWNHOUSE 617 -28.1 CONDO APARTMENT 1,185 -23.4 Average price by type of property DECEMBER YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED C$945,580 -4.4 SEMI-DETACHED C$755,707 3.2 TOWNHOUSE C$624,042 5.3 CONDO APARTMENT C$554,497 9.9 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Nick Zieminski)