Bonds News
January 4, 2019 / 2:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Toronto home sales, listings drop spurs weak December price rise

2 Min Read

    TORONTO, Jan 4 - Home prices in Toronto rose a meager 2.1 percent in
December from a year earlier, as listings slumped by almost a third and sales
fell 22 percent, data released by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) on Friday
showed.
    "In many neighborhoods, despite fewer sales from a historic perspective,
some buyers still struggled to find a home meeting their needs," Jason Mercer,
director of market analysis at TREB, said in an e-mailed statement. "The result
was a resumption of a moderate year-over-year pace of home price growth in
the second half of the year."

                 DECEMBER      NOVEMBER    DECEMBER 2017  YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES    3,781        6,251         4,876          -22.4
                                                          
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$750,180    C$788,345     C$734,847       2.1
 NEW LISTINGS   4,308        10,534        6,289          -31.5
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                 DECEMBER     MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES          6,649        0.5
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$796,813   -1.0
 Sales by type of property
                        DECEMBER       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           1,590              -17.0
 SEMI-DETACHED        342              -28.8
 TOWNHOUSE            617              -28.1
 CONDO APARTMENT    1,185              -23.4
  Average price by type of property  
                        DECEMBER       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           C$945,580          -4.4
 SEMI-DETACHED      C$755,707           3.2
 TOWNHOUSE          C$624,042           5.3
 CONDO APARTMENT    C$554,497           9.9
    

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below