TABLE-Toronto home sales plunge in April as coronavirus restrictions hit real estate

May 5 (Reuters) - Residential sales and listings in Toronto's housing market were hammered in April as social-distancing restrictions combined with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hit the city's real estate market, data from the Toronto Real Estate Board showed on Wednesday. Total home sales across the greater Toronto area plunged 67% compared with April 2019, while listings fell 64.1%. "The necessary social distancing and economic impacts associated with COVID-19 clearly impacted home sales and listings throughout April 2020," TREB President Michael Collins said in a statement. He added he expected social-distancing measures would remain "in place for the foreseeable future." Officials across Canada have shuttered non-essential businesses and urged people to stay at home as much as possible in order to slow the outbreak. April housing prices rose 0.1% as enough active buyers relative to available listings kept prices in line with last year's levels, the real estate board noted. Realtors, TREB said, have been able to facilitate some transactions for buyers and sellers using technology, like virtual open houses. The following are details on Toronto home sales and prices in April, released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on Tuesday. APRIL 2020 MARCH 2020 APRIL 2019 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 2,975 8,012 9,005 -67.0% AVERAGE PRICE C$821,392 C$902,680 C$820,373 0.1% NEW LISTINGS 6,174 14,424 17,212 -64.1% After preliminary seasonal adjustment APRIL 2020 MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 2,347 -66.2% AVERAGE PRICE C$789,274 -11.8% Sales by type of property APRIL 2020 YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 10,676 -4.5% SEMI-DETACHED 2,064 -10.2% TOWNHOUSE 3,833 -9.5% CONDO APARTMENT 5,911 -16.4% (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney)