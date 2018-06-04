TABLE-Toronto home sales, prices, listings continue to slide in May

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are details on Toronto home sales and prices in May, released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on June 4. MAY APRIL MAY 2017 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 7,834 7,792 10,066 -22pct AVERAGE PRICE C$805,320 C$804,584 C$862,149 -6.6pct NEW LISTINGS 19,022 16,273 25,764 -26pct (MONTH) YR/YR PCT CHANGE SALES DETACHED 3,344 -28.5pct SEMI-DETACHED 647 -29.4pct TOWNHOUSE 1,300 -13.4pct CONDO APARTMENT 2,393 -15.5pct (Reporting by Nichola Saminather;; Editing by Sandra Maler)