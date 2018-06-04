FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 4, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Toronto home sales, prices, listings continue to slide in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 4 (Reuters) - The following are details on Toronto home sales and
prices in May, released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on June 4.
    
                   MAY       APRIL     MAY 2017    YR/YR PCT CHANGE

TOTAL SALES        7,834       7,792    10,066        -22pct
AVERAGE PRICE       C$805,320  C$804,584  C$862,149     -6.6pct
NEW LISTINGS        19,022      16,273    25,764         -26pct
       
                   (MONTH)     YR/YR PCT CHANGE
SALES            
DETACHED        3,344        -28.5pct
SEMI-DETACHED          647        -29.4pct
TOWNHOUSE        1,300        -13.4pct
CONDO APARTMENT    2,393        -15.5pct
    

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather;; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.