TABLE-Toronto home sales, prices rise in August as listings fall

    OTTAWA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Toronto's housing market tightened in August,
with fewer new listings than a year earlier despite an increase in sales, the
Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) said on Thursday.
    Total home sales climbed 13.4% from a year earlier, while listings fell by
3%. The average home price rose by 3.6%.
    "Our housing supply has not kept up with population growth, which has led to
pent-up housing demand," TREB Chief Executive John DiMichele said in a release. 
    Condominiums led in price growth, the real estate board said, followed by
higher density low rise home types and finally detached houses. 
    The following are details on Toronto home sales and prices in August,
released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on Sept. 5, 2019.
                  AUGUST         JULY      AUGUST 2018   YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES    7,711        8,595         6,797         13.4%
                                                         
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$792,611    C$806,755     C$765,252     3.6%
 NEW LISTINGS   11,789       14,393        12,158        -3.0%
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                  AUGUST      MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES          7,903       0.8%
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$826,789   0.2%
 Sales by type of property
                         AUGUST        YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           3,618              21.3%
 SEMI-DETACHED      642                11.8%
 TOWNHOUSE          1,292              13.7%
 CONDO APARTMENT    2,067              4.0%
    

 (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa; Editing by Nichola Saminather; Editing
by Richard Chang)
