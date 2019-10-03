Bonds News
TABLE-Toronto home sales, prices rise in September

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Toronto's housing market tightened in September, with
fewer new listings than a year earlier despite an increase in sales, the Toronto
Real Estate Board (TREB) said on Thursday.
    Total home sales rose 22% to 7,825 from the 6,414 sales seen a year earlier.
However, that figure remains well below the September 2016 record of more than
9,800 sales, the board said.
    Listings fell by 1.9%, while the average home price was C$843,115
($632,636.75)
    Market conditions for detached homes, the board said in a release, have
tightened over the past year, adding many intending home buyers are still
focused on ground-oriented housing. 
    "This points to the need for a greater diversity of housing types to bridge
the gap between detached houses and condominium apartments," said Jason Mercer,
TREB's chief market analyst.
    The following are details on Toronto home sales and prices in September,
released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on Oct. 3, 2019.    
    
                 September      August     September 2018   YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES    7,825        7,711         6,414            22.0%
                                                            
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$843,115    C$792,611     C$796,782        5.8%
 NEW LISTINGS   15,611       11,789        15,921           -1.9%
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                September     MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES          7,908       -0.3%
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$837,640   1.2%
 Sales by type of property
                        September      YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           3,616              28.9%
 SEMI-DETACHED      746                15.1%
 TOWNHOUSE          1,298              21.8%
 CONDO APARTMENT    2,071              15.9%
    
  ($1 = 1.3327 Canadian dollars)

